Garfield Heights police issue alert for missing teen

GARFIELD HEIGHTS-The Garfield Heights Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Kelli Wallace has been missing since April 13. She was last seen wearing a gray McDonald’s polo, gray jacket, black jeans and a baseball cap.

Kelli is 5′ 5″ and 185 pounds.

Police said she has epilepsy and takes medication for it daily. She may be in the area of E. 117th. and Chagrin Blvd. or Scottsdale in Shaker Heights.

If you see Kelli, please contact Garfield Heights police.