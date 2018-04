Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Chef Kimberly McCune Gibson is very excited to be part of a brand new Chagrin Falls restaurant called Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens. One of her favorite recipes on the menu is Crispy Atlantic Salmon with Lemon Thyme Creme Fraiche & Brown Butter Spaghetti Squash and she showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how easy the dish is to make.

Kimberly also owns Hungry Bee Catering and Cultivate.