Family raising money for funeral of beloved Cleveland ‘Sax Man’

CLEVELAND— The family of the man affectionately known as “Sax Man” is raising money to pay for his funeral expenses.

Maurice Reedus, Jr., 65, died unexpectedly Monday morning at his home in Cleveland. His sister, Sharon Reedus Sanders, said they believe he suffered heart failure.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Reedus did not have insurance so a GoFundMe page was created to help cover the costs.

“We are so hopeful his spirit is looking down as he sees all this coverage. I don’t think he realized his worth and how much he really pleased this city,” Reedus Sanders said.

The iconic Cleveland street musician spent more than two decades playing his saxophone to Cavs and Indians fans in the Gateway District.

Over the years, he appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning and. A documentary, called “The Sax Man,” debuted at the Cleveland International Film Festival in 2014.

