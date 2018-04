CLEVELAND– An emaciated dog found in an abandoned Cleveland house continues to improve.

The rescue group FIDO’s Companion took the pup to West Park Animal Hospital on Saturday. Staff there said Elda was close to death and clearly starved for a long time.

She was stabilized and is receiving 24-hour care. Elda is improving, but she’s not out of the woods yet.

FIDO’s Companion said she was also diagnosed with heart worm.

