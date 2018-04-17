Chase ends with car on its side, driver in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase ended in a crash.

A trooper tried to stop a vehicle for a lane violation on I-480 just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

But the driver of the car wouldn't stop and exited at Warrensville Center Rd. The suspect continued onto Maple Heights Blvd. where the car missed a turn, hit a stop sign and a fire hydrant, before flipping on it's side in a the front yard of a house at the intersection of Maple Heights Blvd. and Nitra Ave.

The car ended up on the front porch of the home.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital.

The Maple Heights Fire Department said nobody was inside the home when the crash happened.

Investigators said they did not know how fast the vehicle was traveling when it crashed.