Bowling Green State student killed in car crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio– The community of Bowling Green State University is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Shawn Brennan, 27, was killed in a car crash Tuesday morning on state Route 199 north of Fostoria, which sits in Hancock, Seneca and Wood counties.

Another student, 22-year-old Brianna Redd, of Dublin, was hurt in the crash. She was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and her condition is not known at this time.

The university said both were on their way to work at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, where they were student teachers.

Brennan was a senior majoring in young adult education. He planned to graduate next month and was engaged to fellow education major Elizabeth Royster.

Counselors will be available at the BGSU Counseling Center. The university encourages anyone with condolences to Brennan’s family to sent their messages to sympathy@bgsu.edu