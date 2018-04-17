× Big Fun and b.a. Sweetie team up for new location at Pinecrest

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio– Two classic Cleveland stores are teaming up to make your childhood dreams come true.

The owners of Big Fun and b.a. Sweetie Candy Company created a new location for the Pinecrest development in Orange Village.

Sweetie’s Big Fun is scheduled to open in June. It’s described as a whimsical toy and candy store.

b.a. Sweetie has been a Cleveland staple for nearly 70 years. The massive candy store also has its own soda shoppe and mini golf course on Brookpark Road.

In January, Big Fun closed its doors for good in Cleveland Heights after 27 years. It also had a west side location on Clifton Boulevard for six years before going out of business in 2015.

