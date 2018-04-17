Akron police release photos of break-in at construction site

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for information in a breaking and entering case.

The crime happened at a construction site on April 11. Investigators released photos of the suspect van on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Department Det. Stewart at 330-375-2464, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

If you see the suspects, call 911 and do not approach.