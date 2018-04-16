Watch: SkyFox captures severe flooding in Valley View after Sunday storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -Some young men are making the best of the intense flooding in their Valley View neighborhoods by getting some quality boating time in.

After the intense rain in Northeast Ohio over the past few days, some off streets in Valley View completely flooded. Their streets turned into rivers.

Canal Road is open from Alexander Road to Rockside Road but some of the side streets are shut down. Frances Drive and Charles Drive are closed as they are covered in water.

Police in the area say the water is receding back into the Cuyahoga River but they are asking everyone to be patient.

Thomas Washko, Matt Murphy and a few of their friends decided the best way to wait it out is by boating.

“I woke up and walked outside and noticed there were about 4-5 inches of standing water,” Washko said. “So I thought, what are you going to do, you might as well make the best out of it!”

The men pulled a canoe out of their garage that was covered in water and decided to take it for a spin around the block to check on neighbors. They even started helping anyone in need.

“We were helping out the neighbors get stuff from their yards that they couldn’t reach,” Murphy said. “Also, some guys furnace went out so we took the boat out to get wood and brought it back to him so he could start a fire.”

The guys said they have seen damage to a lot of equipment in their garages and they know some of their neighbors have damage and flooding in their basements. However the good news is they all have power, running water, and some fun memories!

“This is awesome!” Murphy said as he hopped back in his boat and took off down the road.

Flood advisories and warnings are in effect for most of NE Ohio.

