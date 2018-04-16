Video shows what appears to be tornado flipping car in Coventry Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY TWP., Ohio -- Video from a business' surveillance cameras show what appears to be a tornado blow through a parking lot in Coventry Township, flipping a car.

The video was taken at Akron Coin & Jewelry Sunday evening. The storm can be seen in the upper right-hand corner of the video.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of northeast Ohio Sunday evening.

Portage, Stark and Summit counties were under the warning from 6:30 pm. It was issued until 7:15 p.m.

A car was flipped over on Manchester Road in Akron, right near Akron Coin & Jewelry.

The surveillance video appears to show that car flipping over as the storm blows through. Watch closely, and you can see a car flipping onto it's roof.

Officials with the National Weather Service will be in the area to determine if a tornado did touch down.

