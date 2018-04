Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- High water has left several roads in the University Circle area closed Monday morning.

At lease three cars were submerged in high water along Cedar Rd.

University Circle Flooding: Cedar CLOSED Murray Hill - Stokes. Carnegie CLOSED at Stokes. MLK CLOSED Ambleside - Euclid. Sterns CLOSED at Euclid. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 16, 2018

Fox 8's Patty Harken reported that Cedar Rd. was closed from Murray Hill Rd. to Stokes Blvd.

Carnegie Ave. was closed at Stokes Blvd.

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. was closed from Ambleside Dr. to Euclid Ave.

Stearns Rd. was closed at Euclid Ave.

Everyone in the submerged cars got out safely.