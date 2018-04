CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two Cleveland school campuses are closed today due to flooding.

According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the following have been closed:

The John Hay High School Campus and Cleveland School of the Arts are closed today due to flooding in the area. — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) April 16, 2018

Heavy rains and storms caused flooding in several parts of our viewing area Sunday.

Flood advisories and warnings are in effect for most of NE Ohio.

**For more on those alerts, click here**