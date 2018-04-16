Spring chill could bring some snow accumulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Flooding is an issue still with many areas picking up 2-3″ of rain. Flooding is occurring in poor drainage and low lying areas. We’re going to continue to watch our area creeks and rivers with minor to moderate flooding likely over the next several days.

It’s much cooler as we kick-off this work week! Once again a spring chill on the way with a couple snow/wintry mix chances. Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday where several areas could see around 1″. Localized higher amounts in the snowbelt.

An EF1 Tornado was confirmed in Coventry Twp in Summit County Sunday evening as well as downburst wind damage in Twinsburg in Summit County.