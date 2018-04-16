South Carolina inmates fought each other over money, territory

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said cellphones helped stir up trouble Sunday night at the Lee Correctional Institute in Bishopville. He says the fights started in one unit and appeared to be contained before suddenly starting in two more units.

Stirling says it took several hours to restore order, but once a special SWAT team entered, the inmates gave up peacefully.

Stirling says there were only two guards in each unit and they followed their training to back out and ask for support if they are outnumbered.

The names of the seven inmates killed by fellow prisoners during a riot at a South Carolina maximum-security prison have been released.

The inmates were serving anywhere from 10 years to life in prison. Their crimes ranged from murder to burglary to trafficking crack cocaine.

The inmates are:

— 32-year-old Eddie Gaskins, who was serving 10 years for first-degree criminal domestic violence.

— 33-year-old Joshua Jenkins, who was serving 15 years for voluntary manslaughter.

— 33-year-old Corneilus McClary, who was serving 25 years for first-degree burglary.

— 44-year-old Michael Milledge, who was serving 25 years for trafficking crack cocaine.

— 24-year-old Damonte Rivera, who was serving life without parole for murder.

— 36-year-old Corey Scott, who was serving 22 years for kidnapping and armed robbery.

— 28-year-old Raymond Scott, who was serving 20 years for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan says all the inmates were stabbed, slashed or beaten.