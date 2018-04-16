National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown Sunday in Coventry Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP-The National Weather Service has confirmed an Ef1 tornado touched down in Coventry Township Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, two cars were flipped over or spun around in the parking area on Manchester Road near Wendy's. Several limbs were also snapped from trees.

A FOX 8 viewer sent us video from his business' surveillance cameras that show that twister blowing through a parking lot in Coventry Township, flipping a car.

The video was taken at Akron Coin & Jewelry Sunday evening on Manchester Road. The storm can be seen in the upper right-hand corner of the video.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of northeast Ohio Sunday evening for Portage, Stark and Summit counties.

