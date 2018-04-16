Middleburg Heights police searching for 84-year-old woman

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing elderly woman.

Barbara Peterson, 84, left her home on Pine Valley Trail in Middleburg Heights at about 10:24 am Monday. She did not return to her home. She was last seen in Cleveland at Mayfield and Superior Road by law enforcement.

Ms. Peterson is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She has cardiac and blood pressure issues and does not have her medication with her. When she is outside of her town, she tends to forgetful. Ms. Peterson was last seen wearing a long tan coat, black shoes and glasses.

The vehicle she was in is a blue 2010 Hyundai Elantra with OH plate number FBY2019.

Call or dial 911 if you see Ms. Peterson or her car.