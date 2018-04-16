× Khloe Kardashian reveals baby girl’s name

Four days after giving birth to her baby girl, Khloe Kardashian has revealed the baby’s name.

Khloe posted on Instagram Monday, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

33-year-old Khloe Kardashian and Cavs’ player Tristan Thompson welcomed True last Thursday in Cleveland.

Last week, several reports came out that Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian. Thompson was at the hospital for True’s birth.

Khloe’s mom and sisters also came to Cleveland to be here for the baby’s arrival.