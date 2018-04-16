Fox 8 Recipe Box: Homemade doughnuts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The doughnut might just be the world’s perfect food. And you might be surprised to learn just how easy they are to make.

Eric Coffee, pastry chef as Sol Willoughby, shared a delicious recipe doughnuts. They are featured during brunch at SOL every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Doughnuts

Recipe from Eric Coffee, Pastry chef at SOL Willoughby

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup milk

2 1/4 teaspoon (one package) active dry yeast

2 eggs

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, melted and cooled

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out the dough

2 quarts neutral oil, for fry

Glaze

Ingredients:

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions: