Flooding occurring in parts of northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND - Rain continued overnight mainly east of I-77.

Flooding has become an issue with many areas picking up 2-3″ of rain. Flooding is occurring in poor drainage and low-lying areas. We’re going to continue to watch our area creeks and rivers, minor to moderate flooding likely over the next several days.

Here's a look at some of the areas of concern for flood potential:

Here are the latest alerts…

A FLOOD WARNING for Cuyahoga, Summit, Medina, Wayne, Stark, Holmes and Cochocton Couny as well as on the Black River, Killbuck Creek, Nimishillen Creek and Grand River.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Lake, Geauga and Portage County and a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued forTuscarawas, Carroll, Columbiana.

