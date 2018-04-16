Video: Firefighters rescue 4 children, 2 adults from school bus stuck in floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARBERTON, Ohio -- Four students and two adults were rescued from a school bus stuck in floodwaters in Barberton Monday.

According to the Barberton Fire Department, it happened on 14th Street between West Tuscarawas and Shannon Avenue.

The road was flooded when the bus went down the street, and there was around 2.5 feet of water on the road.

There were four kids between the ages of 7 and 8 on the bus at the time along with two adults.

Everyone was rescued off the bus by firefighters, who backed a truck up to the bus to load up the occupants.

The area is still flooded over, according to firefighters.

A Fox 8 viewer shared the video above of the rescue.