Cleveland’s ‘Sax Man,’ Maurice Reedus, Jr. passes away

CLEVELAND - For years, you could hear Maurice Reedus, Jr. playing his soulful saxophone sounds on Cleveland's streets.

He was especially popular before and after Cleveland Indians games - win or lose, it was always a treat to hear him as fans left Progressive Field.

Fox 8 has learned that Maurice Reedus, Jr. passed away in his sleep. He was 65 years old. According to family members, Reedus had suffered a heart attack over the summer.

Joe Siebert was the director of a documentary about Reedus, called "The Sax Man," that debuted in 2014. He confirmed the death Monday.

Just before the film's premier, Reedus and Siebert sat down with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson.

***Listen to that interview, above***

RIP Sax Man. You will be missed.

