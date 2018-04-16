City lawmakers call special session on death of trapped teen

CINCINNATI- Council members in Cincinnati have called a special meeting on the death of a 16-year-old boy who called 911 twice after getting trapped by a minivan’s rear bench in his school’s parking lot.

The city’s Law and Public Safety Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss Kyle Plush’s death and the role of the city’s emergency communications center.

Meanwhile, family members and classmates gathered together Monday morning for funeral services. He was found dead April 10 about six hours after he first called 911.

Two Cincinnati police officers and a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy searched but failed to locate him.

An operator who took one of the calls while Plush was trapped and begging for help will return to work Wednesday after being placed on administrative leave.