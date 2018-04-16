2 dead in Coshocton County plane crash

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio- The FAA is investigating a deadly plane crash that claimed the lives of two people Monday morning in Coshocton County.
A spokesperson with the FAA tells FOX 8 News, “A Beechcraft Bonanza Be33 aircraft took off from Elyria and was in enroute to Deland, Florida. The airfcraft went down in a field 5 miles outside of Blissfield, Ohio.”
The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family.
The NTSB will be taking over the investigation to determine a cause.
