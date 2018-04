Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Forget California. The surf is up, right here in Cleveland!

Despite the chilly, rainy weather, a number of paddle boarders and surfers hit the waves off Edgewater Park on Sunday. The temperature was about 40 degrees. Lake Erie was about 33 degrees.

All of the surfers on the water were wearing full-body wet suits.

We sent our camera to capture some of the surfing action.

**Watch above for the video**