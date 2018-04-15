VIDEO WRAP: a look at the damage, flooding from Sunday’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The storms that ripped through northeast Ohio Sunday evening left lots of damage and flooding in their wake.

Coventry Township was especially hard hit in the area of Manchester Road.

***watch video from that scene in the box, above***

Part of the the Jennings Freeway in Cleveland had to be closed for a while after floodwaters left it submerged. An unoccupied car was stuck in the waters.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And the area on Brookpark Road and Big Creek was also under water, especially the parking lots of the area's businesses.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Euclid Creek was nearing sidewalk level at the Euclid Creek Reservation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can click here for a photo gallery of the storms' aftermath.

Flood warnings and watches continue overnight. You can click here for all of the various warnings and watches in effect through Monday morning.

41.499320 -81.694361