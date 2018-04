CLEVELAND – Tornado warnings were issued for parts of northeast Ohio Sunday evening.

Portage, Stark and Summit counties were under the warning from 6:30 pm. It was issued until 7:15 p.m.

Reports of high winds and damage began coming in to first responders.

A car was flipped over on Manchester Road in Akron.

At 6:50, Cleveland police reported a landslide from construction dirt at I77 and I490. Valley Road at the Jennings Freeway was closed due to flooding.

41.499320 -81.694361