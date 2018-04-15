Rainy, breezy and briefly milder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showers will continue today. With heavy rain at times, localized flooding is possible in poor drainage and low-lying areas. We’re going to continue to watch our area's creeks and rivers, minor to moderate flooding possible over the next couple of days.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES through Sunday afternoon for Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie County. Northeast gales have resulted in high water levels in our western basin.

So much cooler as we head into the work week! Once again a spring chill on the way with a couple of snow/wintry mix chances.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast into early afternoon: