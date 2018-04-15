Tornado warning issued for Portage, Stark, Summit counties

CLEVELAND – Rain continues through the first part of the night. Localized flooding is possible with heavy rains at times in poor drainage and low-lying areas. We’re going to continue to watch our area creeks and rivers, minor to moderate flooding possible over the next several days. 1-3″ expected.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Portage, Trumbull, Stark and Mahoning, Columbiana, Carroll and Tuscarawas County through late tonight.

So much cooler as we head into the work week! Once again a spring chill on the way with a couple snow/wintry mix chances.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: