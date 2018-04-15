Past due: Moody Blues inducted into Rock Hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After a long wait, the Moody Blues have moved into rock’s rarest room.

The influential progressive rock group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, ushered in by Heart’s Ann Wilson, who said the band “took me from childhood to adulthood as a disciple.”

The Moody Blues were ahead of their time, cutting edge. Their concept album “Days of Future Passed” is considered a classic and includes the hit “Nights In White Satin.”

Grounded in blues, they blended orchestral sounds into standard songs without missing a beat. Wilson reminded the sellout crowd at the Public Auditorium that the band never strayed far from its roots, saying, “the Moody Blues have always been a kick-ass rock band.”

Their die-hard fans pushed for years for them to be nominated, citing their influence on bands like Yes, Genesis and Rush — all Hall of Famers.

Justin Hayward, the band’s lead vocalist, guitarist and composer, said the band is honored to be “in the home of our heroes.”

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on HBO May 5 at 8 p.m.

Read more on this year’s inductees below:

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the first guitar heroine of rock and roll, was also chosen for the Award for Early Influence.

