Name of boy who died after being rescued from Mill Creek Falls released

CLEVELAND -- The name of the boy who died after being rescued from Mill Creek Falls Saturday afternoon has been released.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 10-year-old J'Meirre Williams.

Firefighters on Saturday afternoon responded to the 8300 block of Webb Terrace, where two people were said to have gone into the water.

They found a 16-year-old girl in the water, clinging to a log. Rescuers pulled J'Meirre from the water. Officials said he had been submerged for about five minutes.

J'Meirre was revived with CPR, but later died at MetroHealth Medical Center, officials said.

The teen girl did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The Metroparks Rangers are investigating.

