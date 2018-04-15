LIVE VIDEO: Taj, the giraffe, turns 1! Happy Birthday!

HARPURSVILLE, New York — The son of giraffes, April and Oliver, made his worldwide debut one year ago today.

Millions of people watched as Tajiri’s mother gave birth at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Today, his caretakers are throwing him a very special birthday party.

**Watch live video of the birthday party above this story**

Tajiri was born at 5 feet and 9 inches tall. Now, he’s nearly 10 feet!

His personality is “one of independence, a nod to his father Oliver – though his genuine demeanor with guests and keepers is a strong echo of mom, April’s, personality,” the park said on his 6-month birthday.

**More stories on the famous giraffe family, here**