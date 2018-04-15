Indians-Blue Jays postponed again due to weather

CLEVELAND — The rain has once again forced the Cleveland Indians to postpone a game.

The team announced Sunday morning that today’s game against the Blue Jays had been postponed due to “inclement weather.” Saturday’s game was also halted because of the rain.

Today’s game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Thursday, May 3, beginning at 1:10 p.m.

Today’s game has been postponed. We’ll have a traditional double header May 3. April 15 ticket holders can exchange for May 3 double header, June 17 vs. Twins or June 20 vs. White Sox.https://t.co/dFUVobgVuH pic.twitter.com/iJnQ5VjMcK — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 15, 2018

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled April 14 game rescheduled for May 3 will be permitted and take priority to attend both games of the doubleheader, the team said in a news release.

More information from the team on ticket exchanges, below:

Fans holding tickets dated April 15 purchased directly from the Indians (Indians.com, Progressive Field Ticket Office, Team Shop) and who cannot exchange tickets for the May 3 traditional doubleheader, can exchange tickets to one of two eligible games: Sunday, June 17 vs. MIN or Wednesday, June 20 vs. CWS.

