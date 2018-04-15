I-Team: Cleveland police officers hit the ground after shots fired at them

CLEVELAND — For the second time in a week, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned gunshots were fired at Cleveland Police.

The most recent incident happened Saturday night in the 7500 block of Decker in Cleveland.

No one was hit, but multiple sources say gunfire came from a van passing by a scene with four officers and two police cars.

Just days ago, a Cleveland officer reported a shot fired at him from a car on East 95th Street. That case created an uproar within the police department when a supervisor ordered the officer to stop chasing the car with the suspected gunman.

In the case Saturday night, police went to a call after 11 p.m. to investigate shots fired into a home.

As officers spoke to people there, a gray van passed by with someone firing shots.

An officer told dispatch about eight shots were fired at them.

We’ve learned officers hit the ground, and they did not return fire. As of early Sunday morning, no arrests had been made.

Police radio tape from the latest incident reveals officers calling in the shots fired at them and giving a description of the vehicle.

When asked by a dispatcher if everyone was OK the officer said, “Yeah, everyone is just pretty upset.”

