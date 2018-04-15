Flooding concerns throughout area after Sunday night storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rain continues overnight mainly east of I-77.

Flooding has become an issue with many areas picking up 2-3″ of rain. Flooding is occurring in poor drainage and low-lying areas. We’re going to continue to watch our area creeks and rivers, minor to moderate flooding likely over the next several days.

Click here for the full forecast details.

Here are the latest alerts…

A FLOOD WARNING for Cuyahoga, Summit, Medina, Wayne, Stark, Holmes and Cochocton Couny as well as on the Black River, Killbuck Creek, Nimishillen Creek and Grand River.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Lake, Geauga and Portage County and a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued forTuscarawas, Carroll, Columbiana.