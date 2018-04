AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is investigating after an elderly woman died in a house fire Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Crouse Street.

Officials have not yet determined what caused the fire.

No one else was injured.

Further details, including the woman’s identity, have not yet been released.

