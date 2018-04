CLEVELAND– It’s time to get pumped for the playoffs.

The Cavaliers are rallying around the motto “Whatever it takes” and that intensity carries over to the team’s new hype video.

The clip debuted before Cleveland hosted the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena for Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs. It is set to Apashe’s “The Landing.”

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here