Cavs take on Pacers in first round of NBA playoffs

Posted 4:06 pm, April 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:21PM, April 15, 2018

Shirts on the seats await fans prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 15, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Round 1 of the NBA playoffs kicked off for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavs were out of sorts to start, missing allof their 3-pointers in the first quarter. That paired with the Pacers 14-point run put Cleveland in a double-digit deficit.

LeBron James didn’t attempt a shot until there were under 2 minutes left in the first. The Cavs trailed Indiana 14-33 to end the quarter.

In the second, the Cavaliers started to turn it around. George Hill put up a 3 and the Cavs went on a 7-0 run.

Game 2 of the series is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Q.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here

Related stories