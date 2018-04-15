× Cavs take on Pacers in first round of NBA playoffs

CLEVELAND– Round 1 of the NBA playoffs kicked off for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavs were out of sorts to start, missing allof their 3-pointers in the first quarter. That paired with the Pacers 14-point run put Cleveland in a double-digit deficit.

LeBron James didn’t attempt a shot until there were under 2 minutes left in the first. The Cavs trailed Indiana 14-33 to end the quarter.

In the second, the Cavaliers started to turn it around. George Hill put up a 3 and the Cavs went on a 7-0 run.

Game 2 of the series is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Q.

