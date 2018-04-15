× Cavs Fan Fest cancelled because of the rain

CLEVELAND — These April showers are putting a damper on sports plans in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday announced that Cavs Fan Fest had been cancelled because of the heavy rain. The news came just minutes after the Indians-Blue Jays game was postponed.

🚨 #CavsPacers Home Game 1 Notice 🚨

Due to today's weather conditions, our FREE @Huntington_Bank Fan Fest has been cancelled.

While interactive games, entertainment and food trucks will not take place, the large video screens on @GatewayCLE Plaza will still show the game. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 15, 2018

The free Fan Fest was scheduled to take place in Gateway Plaza before Game 1 of the Cavs vs. Pacers playoff series at 3:30 p.m.

While games and entertainment will not happen anymore in the plaza, large video screens will still show the game. Doors at The Q open at 1:30 p.m. for ticketed fans attending Game 1.

