Car crashes through front of downtown yoga studio; female critically hurt

CLEVELAND — A car crashed through the front of a downtown yoga studio early Sunday morning, prompting the business to close for the next few days.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the Inner Bliss Yoga Studio on Huron Road.

Cleveland police said firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove a female from her car. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for critical injuries.

Inner Bliss on Sunday tweeted they were grateful that no one was in the studio at the time of the crash. They’ll be closed today and Monday.

Further details about the accident were not immediately released.