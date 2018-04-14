Police: Maple Heights man with PTSD, dementia missing

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are searching for a man they say went missing from his home overnight.

Richard Berensen, 63, was last seen by his wife around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at his home on Maple Heights Boulevard.

Police say he suffers from both Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and dementia. He may not know his name, according to officials.

Berensen is 5’11” and 320 lbs. He’s most likely wearing a brown leather jacket, Air Force shirt and hat, jeans with patches, and glasses. Those items were missing from his closet, police say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Berensen should call Maple Heights Police at (216) 662-1234 immediately.