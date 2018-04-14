It’s on! 2018 Rock Hall induction is under way in the CLE

CLEVELAND – The party has just started at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the atmosphere is rocking.

Guests began hitting the red carpet at 5:30 Saturday evening for the ceremony, which is back in Cleveland.

New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi, new wave pioneers the Cars and four first-time nominees, including singer Nina Simone, are in this year’s eclectic class. Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe also are being enshrined.

Howard Stern is inducting the band.

Jon Bon Jovi is expected to be joined on stage by former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such to perform some of their arena-friendly anthems like “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

Desmond Child, who co-wrote some of the band’s biggest hits, says he’d “love to see them back together.”

Dire Straits lead singer Mark Knopfler isn’t attending the event.

At the beginning of the evening, the Rock Hall announced that they have received their largest philanthropic donation ever: $10 million from Key Bank. Details will be released later this spring, but the announcement started the night on an even higher note for all involved.

