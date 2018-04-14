Is Richie back? Jon Bon Jovi: ‘Maybe you’ll have to ask him’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Is Bon Jovi bringing Richie Sambora back?

“I think Richie’s got his own career,” Jon Bon Jovi said backstage after his band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday. “Maybe you’ll have to ask him.”

He tossed it over to Sambora, who replied: “If he asks me…”

Bon Jovi, one of New Jersey’s finest musical exports since Bruce Springsteen, is now a Hall of Fame act.

Emerging as one of the top groups from the “hair band” era of the 1980s, the group led by singer Jon Bon Jovi, was enshrined Saturday before a sellout crowd familiar with all of its iconic anthems.

Radio superstar Howard Stern inducted the band with an irreverent, profanity-laced speech and also led the crowd in singing “Wanted Dead Or Alive,” one of Bon Jovi’s biggest hits that helped them sell 130 million albums.

During a 20-minute speech, Jon Bon Jovi recounted the band’s rise to superstardom from basements to sold-out arenas.

Then, with former guitarist, Sambora, reuniting for the event, the band ripped into “You Give Love A Bad Name.”

Backstage, Sambora said he was very grateful for the honor of being inducted, and he said it’s also a win for Bon Jovi fans.

“Your audience and your fans are your mirror…this was basically also an award for the fans, not just us,” he said. “Being here is a validation of being accepted by the world.”

Jon Bon Jovi thanked the band.

“These guys they gave me their lives and we all set out to do something, and we accomplished it, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that,” he said.

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on HBO May 5 at 8 p.m.

