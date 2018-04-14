CLEVELAND — Howard Stern is on his way to Cleveland.

The influential radio host will induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tonight at Public Auditorium.

**Catch all the coverage on FOX8.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram starting at 5:30 p.m.**

Stern’s wife, Beth, posted a picture Saturday of the two on a plane with the caption, “On our way to Cleveland.”

The Rock Hall hosted a week of events leading up to the celebration, including the unveiling of the 2018 inductee exhibit and Hall of Fame floor.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for complete coverage.

**Read more on the inductees, here**