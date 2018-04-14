× Cleveland firefighters rescue two children from Mill Creek Falls

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department rescued two people from Mill Creek Falls Saturday afternoon.

The fire department said they responded to the 8300 block of Webb Terrace Saturday afternoon, where two people were said to have gone into the water.

They found a 13-year-old girl in the water, clinging to a log. An 11-year-old boy had become submerged in the water.

Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department tells Fox 8 that they were able to get on scene very quickly and that they young boy was submerged for about 5 minutes. Rescuers were able to revive him using CPR. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition and name are not being released at this time.

The area where the children were found is at the bottom of a very steep embankment, which, given Saturday’s rainy, cold weather, was especially slippery.