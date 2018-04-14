× Blue Jays-Indians game postponed; forecast bad for Sunday

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have dealt with record-low temperatures, snow flurries and bone-chilling winds during their first homestand.

The Indians managed to play the first eight games despite the obstacles. That run ended when Saturday’s game against Toronto was postponed by rain.

Heavy rain began falling about two hours before the scheduled 4:10 p.m. first pitch, and the game was called at 5:28 p.m. It was rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. on May 3, previously an off day for both teams.

Sunday’s series finale could also be in jeopardy because the rain is predicted to last through the weekend. The Blue Jays are making their only scheduled trip to Cleveland.

Both teams will go with Saturday’s scheduled starters in the series finale. Corey Kluber (1-1), the reigning AL Cy Young winner, will pitch for Indians. The right-hander struck out 13 and allowed two hits in eight innings against Detroit on Monday.

Jaime Garcia (1-0) will make his third start for Toronto. He pitched into the sixth inning for the win against Texas on Sunday. The Blue Jays signed the left-hander in February.

Monday’s first-pitch temperature of 32 degrees set a record low at Progressive Field. The homestand has also featured game-time starts of 33 and 34 degrees.

Forecasts calling for bad weather make it difficult for everyone involved. No one wants a long wait to begin a game, but managers don’t want one to be stopped after a couple of innings because they’ll waste their starting pitcher.

“It is tough,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Sometimes you think it’s going to rain and it doesn’t. You hate to wait around and then it’s an hour, it’s two, and it’s clear and you didn’t play. But if it says it’s going to rain and it’s everywhere, you don’t want to play an inning. It is hard.”

The Blue Jays will return to Cleveland at least once. The teams have six more mutual off days.

“Nobody likes the delay, that’s for sure,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “I think that’s the biggest concern is what happens to your starter. That’s where you could run into problems. Since you only come in here once, you come back on an off day. That’s no fun.”

“You try to make the best call,” Francona said. “At the same time, you try to be fair to the fans. There’s a lot that goes on.”

Indians outfielder Rajai Davis was in Saturday’s lineup despite receiving four stitches after being hit with his batting helmet while stealing second base Friday. The helmet came off during a headfirst side, bounced and struck him above the right eye.

Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis was also in the lineup a day after being hit on the right hand by a pitch from Matt Belisle.

The Blue Jays rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win Friday night’s series opener 8-4. Teoscar Hernandez, called up from Triple-A Buffalo, hit an RBI double off relief ace Andrew Miller in the seventh inning to drive in the winning run.

Aledyms Diaz hit a game-tying three-run homer in the fourth and the Indians didn’t score over the final seven innings. Cleveland stranded 16 baserunners, committed two errors and saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

