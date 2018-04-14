A weekend washout? Looking like it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rain moved in along with cooler temperatures this afternoon. Counties north dropped into the low 40’s and our southern communities stayed in the upper 50’s until the front moved through.

Showers will continue tonight and tomorrow. Localized flooding is possible with heavy rains at times in poor drainage and low-lying areas. We’re going to continue to watch our areas creeks and rivers, minor to moderate flooding possible over the next several days.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES through Sunday afternoon for Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie County. Northeast gales have resulted in high water levels in our western basin.

So much cooler as we head into the work week! Once again a spring chill on the way with a couple of snow/wintry mix chances.