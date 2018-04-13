VIDEO: Maple Heights police arrest man accused of groping girls on their way to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Maple Heights police have arrested a man who they say made advances toward girls and groped them on their way to school.

Police say the first incident happened on Monday, April 9 at 6:41 a.m. in Stafford Park on Mayville Avenue. The suspect, identified as James Pyles, 33, of Maple Heights, is accused of approaching the 13-year-old girl while she was walking to school through the parking lot. Police say Pyles grabbed her, and touched her inappropriately while she was walking. He told her how good looking she was and told her to keep walking.

The suspect took off when a car drove by. Maple Heights police say officers were called to the area and searched for the suspect, but were not able to gather relevant evidence.

The second incident happened today -- Friday, April 13-- at 7:45 a.m. In this case, a 17-year-old girl was dropped off close to the high school and was then approached by the suspect from behind. Police say he groped her while walking along with her and telling her she was pretty.

The teen was able to get away and call her father who had dropped her off. The father called police and returned to his daughter's location at which time he saw the suspect take off.

Police say officers had been in the area on patrol and quickly arrived at the suspect's location. He took off through yards and over fences trying to get away, police say.

After a foot chase, officers caught him and took him into custody.

Police released body cam video of them chasing after the suspect on foot, and also of his arrest. You can see those videos in this story.

Pyles was arrested and taken to jail. He is awaiting arraignment on two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video