Vegetable Frittata!

Posted 12:14 pm, April 13, 2018, by

Vegetable Frittata

Ingredients:

  • 12 eggs
  • 2 ounces Arugula
  • 1 portabella mushroom, cleaned and julienned
  • 1 red pepper, roasted and julienned
  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • 4 ounces feta cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

  1. Whisk the eggs in a small bowl
  2. Add all the vegetables and feta to the egg mixture
  3. Season with salt and pepper
  4. Pour into a 6-inch nonstick sauté pan
  5. Bake in a 225-degree oven until done approximately 25-35 minutes
  6. Cut into 8 pieces and serve

Yield: 4

Architectural Justice
Start your morning off right with a healthy breakfast dish!
13539 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136
http://www.architecturaljustice.com/