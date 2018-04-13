Vegetable Frittata
Ingredients:
- 12 eggs
- 2 ounces Arugula
- 1 portabella mushroom, cleaned and julienned
- 1 red pepper, roasted and julienned
- 3 scallions, chopped
- 4 ounces feta cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Whisk the eggs in a small bowl
- Add all the vegetables and feta to the egg mixture
- Season with salt and pepper
- Pour into a 6-inch nonstick sauté pan
- Bake in a 225-degree oven until done approximately 25-35 minutes
- Cut into 8 pieces and serve
Yield: 4
Architectural Justice
Start your morning off right with a healthy breakfast dish!
13539 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136
http://www.architecturaljustice.com/