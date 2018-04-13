Tricky temps: Big changes in the forecast

We are kicking off the end of the week with a curve ball for our forecast. Depending on where you are at today, you can see a BIG difference in temperatures.
Temps will be tricky today near the lakeshore as we have a stationary 'too-close-for-comfort' front. We will be dealing with a wide range of temperatures from lakeshore to just inland depending on its position.
Daily Planner: Breezy, partially sunny big temperature difference north and south.
Saturday: Rain by midday, sharp temperature drop by evening.
