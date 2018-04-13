Tricky temps: Big changes in the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are kicking off the end of the week with a curve ball for our forecast. Depending on where you are at today, you can see a BIG difference in temperatures.

Temps will be tricky today near the lakeshore as we have a stationary 'too-close-for-comfort' front. We will be dealing with a wide range of temperatures from lakeshore to just inland depending on its position.

Daily Planner: Breezy, partially sunny big temperature difference north and south.

Saturday: Rain by midday, sharp temperature drop by evening.

**More on the forecast here**