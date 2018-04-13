Tickets on sale for Cavs road game watch parties

CLEVELAND– Tickets for the watch parties for the Cavaliers games in the first round of the NBA playoffs are on sale now.

They are $5 each, and available at the Quicken Loans Arena box office, Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations and Cavs.com.

Game 3 is Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 is Sunday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m. Doors open 90 minutes before tipoff.

All proceeds benefit Say Yes to Education and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. Over the last three years, the Cavs have donated more than $2 million from playoff watch parties.